New York Mets (3-1) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (2-1)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -123, Mets +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

Milwaukee had an 86-76 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Brewers averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .234.

New York went 101-61 overall and 47-34 in road games last season. The Mets slugged .412 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Coonrod: 15-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.