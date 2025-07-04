Mets top Brewers 3-2 behind Nimmo, Soto and Peterson

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo homered again, Juan Soto came through with a tiebreaking single and the New York Mets held off the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Thursday night.
David Peterson (6-4) rebounded from a pair of rough starts, tossing 6 2/3 effective innings to give New York's injury-ravaged rotation a much-needed boost.
Pete Alonso added an RBI double as the Mets took two of three from Milwaukee — just as they did in their Wild Card Series during the National League playoffs last October.
Next stop, the second Subway Series of the season against the crosstown-rival New York Yankees.
Fans in the sellout crowd of 42,241 received replica Soto jerseys on Fireworks Night, and the $765 million slugger gave New York a 2-1 lead in the sixth when he grounded an RBI single off hard-luck loser Jose Quintana (6-3), who spent the past two seasons with the Mets.
Alonso then drove the first pitch from reliever Nick Mears off the left-center fence for a double that made it 3-1.
Andruw Monasterio hit his first homer this year off Peterson in the seventh, but the Mets hung on for their second consecutive victory after losing 14 of 17.
Ryne Stanek got four straight outs, ending the eighth with a primal scream after striking out all three batters in the inning.