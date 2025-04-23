Mets sweep Phillies, extend winning streak to 7 in game with play at the plate and balk that wasn't

NEW YORK — Sometimes the short, soft hits make the big difference.
His playing time limited this season, Starling Marte stepped to the plate with the chance to give the New York Mets a 4-3, 10-inning win Wednesday, a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, an unbeaten homestand and a five-game NL East lead over their rival.
His bat shattered against Jordan Romano's curveball.
''Like in 1,000 pieces,'' Marte would later say through a translator.
He sprayed the ball 192 feet into center field. Cal Stevenson charged but could only get to it after three bounces.
''It's the randomness of the game,'' Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.
Pete Alonso, who was on second base, slid across home plate headfirst ahead of the throw.
''That's why you run like hell and slide just in case,'' Alonso said.