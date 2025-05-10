Mets star Francisco Lindor has a new walk-up song to go with `My Girl'

Lindor was batting .210 and the Mets were 22-30 when he debuted ''My Girl'' last May 28, but Lindor hit .306 the rest of the way and finished second in NL MVP balloting as New York made it to the National League Championship Series. The Temptations performed the song, along with the national anthem, prior to Game 5 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.