Mets prevent Phillies from clinching NL East with 6-3 win behind Sean Manaea and Francisco Alvarez

Manaea (12-5) retired 21 of 24 batters, allowing Schwarber's record 15th leadoff home run of the season, Nick Castellanos' tying homer in the fifth and J.T. Realmuto's leadoff single in the eighth. The 32-year-old left-hander never pitched from the stretch, allowing three runs and three hits in seven-plus innings while striking out six. Manaea lasted at least 6 2/3 innings for the eighth straight start.