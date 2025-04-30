Sports

Mets hit 3 homers off E-Rod and play dazzling defense in 8-3 win over Diamondbacks

Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte each hit an early two-run homer, and the New York Mets put on a dazzling display of sparkling defense Tuesday night in their 8-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 1:50AM

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte each hit an early two-run homer, and the New York Mets put on a dazzling display of sparkling defense Tuesday night in their 8-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pete Alonso also went deep off an ineffective Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) as the Mets improved to 21-9, the top record in the majors. They are 13-1 at Citi Field, the best home start in franchise history.

Handed a 7-0 cushion after the third, David Peterson (2-1) yielded one run over five innings to help deal the Diamondbacks their fifth loss in six games. He was boosted by highlight-worthy fielding plays from Tyrone Taylor in center field, Lindor at shortstop and Alonso at first base.

Taylor had an RBI double in a four-run second and an RBI single in a three-run third. Luisangel Acuña singled twice, stole a base and scored two runs.

Key moment

Mets outfielder Juan Soto was shaken up after landing hard on his right shoulder while trying for a diving catch of Jorge Barrosa's run-scoring double in the fifth. The $765 million slugger was checked quickly by an athletic trainer and finished the game.

Key stat

Rodriguez was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in four innings, the most runs he'd allowed since giving up nine in 2 2/3 innings with Boston against Tampa Bay on June 27, 2016. The left-hander served up three homers after not permitting any in his previous five road starts.

Up next

Arizona newcomer Corbin Burnes (0-1, 4.05 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Wednesday night, seeking his first win since signing a $210 million contract as a coveted free agent.

New York planned to call up 30-year-old lefty Brandon Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse to pitch some portion of the game in his Mets debut as the team gives RHP Kodai Senga his customary fifth day of rest.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

MIKE FITZPATRICK

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

Tyrese Haliburton thought he let the Indiana Pacers down in the fourth quarter.

Sports

Senators keep the Battle of Ontario alive with 4-0 win over Maple Leafs, who have a 3-2 series lead

Sports

Pistons beat Knicks 106-103 in Game 5 to stay alive in the first-round series