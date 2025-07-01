Mets head into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (47-37, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (48-37, second in the NL East)
New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Brewers +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers as losers of three in a row.
New York has a 29-12 record at home and a 48-37 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks 10th in the NL.
Milwaukee has gone 20-20 in road games and 47-37 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.
Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.