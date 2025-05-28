Mets get power boost from journeyman Jared Young after his stint in South Korea

NEW YORK — After hitting a two-run shot for the New York Mets on Tuesday night, Jared Young was reminded it was his first major league homer in 613 days.
''Felt that long, yeah," he said. "It's the best league in the world, so you've got to play your best to be here and have success here. But I'm glad to be back, and that one felt good.''
Called up from the minors Saturday after spending part of last season in South Korea, the 29-year-old from Canada helped power the Mets to a 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Young gave New York a 4-2 lead in the first inning with a drive over the right-field fence that marked his third career longball and first in the big leagues since Sept. 22, 2023, for the Chicago Cubs against Colorado.
He also delivered a well-struck double to right-center that set up Jeff McNeil's sacrifice fly in the third, giving Young multiple extra-base hits for the first time in his 26 major league games.
''He looked great. He's been having really good at-bats and I felt like tonight you really got to see what he's able to do," said Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who launched a two-run homer of his own two batters before Young connected.
"He's a great guy to have. Not only is he a great performer but I mean, the couple days that he's been here, he's been a really good teammate. So, he's been a treat to have so far.''
With designated hitter Jesse Winker (also a left-handed batter) on the injured list, the Mets brought up Young from Triple-A Syracuse to face a string of right-handed starters over the past few days.