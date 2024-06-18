ARLINGTON, Texas — DJ Stewart hit a three-run homer, Brandon Nimmo also went deep around a bunch of singles and the New York Mets extended their winning streak to six games with a 14-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

The Mets' 22 hits, only five for extra bases, were their most since getting 23 against Atlanta in August 2019. They had five players with at least three hits for the first time since August 2018 at Philadelphia.

Leadoff batter Francisco Lindor went 4 for 4 with three singles and a double, three runs scored and two RBIs — all in the first five innings. Pete Alonso had three singles, two of those driving in runs.

Nimmo's two-run shot with nobody out in the fourth made it 9-2 and chased Texas starter Jon Gray (2-3), who allowed nine singles and those two homers. Nimmo also had a pair of RBI singles in his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, and is 10 for 16 in that span.

Reigning World Series champion Texas (33-39) has lost four in a row and 22 of 33 overall. The Rangers are a season-worst six games under .500 and nine games behind AL West-leading Seattle, which swept them last weekend.

The Mets have won 12 of 16 games, and their six-game winning streak matches their season high.

David Peterson (3-0) became the first Mets pitcher this season to win three consecutive starts. The lefty allowed two runs over six innings, with six strikeouts and three walks in his fourth start since offseason surgery on his left hip.

Playing in Globe Life Field for the first time and at Texas for the first time since 2017, the Mets (34-37) already had eight singles before Stewart's three-run homer with two outs in the second inning for a 7-0 lead. Lindor reached on a single just before Nimmo's eighth homer of the season.

Gray's season ERA jumped from 2.17 to 3.31 after throwing 42 of 55 pitches for strikes. The right-hander's ERA his previous 12 games had been 1.53, allowing 10 earned runs over 58 2/3 innings in a span that was interrupted by a 15-day injured list stint because of a right groin strain.

Rangers catcher Andrew Knizner pitched for the second time in a week, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He also threw the final 1 2/3 innings of their 15-2 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RF Starling Marte was out of the lineup for the second time in three games. He was scratched Saturday as a precaution when his troublesome right knee flared up, then played Sunday. New York manager Carlos Mendoza said Marte was fine, but was never going to play all three games on the turf in Texas. ... The team released catcher Tomás Nido.

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom threw 15 pitches off a mound for the first time since reconstructive surgery of his right elbow just more than a year ago. ... INF Josh Smith missed his fourth game in a row because of hamstring and glute tightness. ''It'll be another day or two before he hits the field,'' manager Bruce Bochy said.

UP NEXT

Mets right-hander Luis Severino (4-2, 3.12 ERA) threw six scoreless innings for the Yankees in a win when he faced Texas last summer.

Rangers RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 2.86) is 2-1 with a 1.46 ERA over his last six starts, allowing six earned runs in 37 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb