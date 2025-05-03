Mets-Cardinals game is postponed by weather, will be made up in Sunday doubleheader

The Mets announced that prospect Blade Tidwell would make his major league debut in the first game against St. Louis right-hander Erick Fedde (1-3, 4.68 ERA). Tidwell, a 23-year-old righty, is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Syracuse this season. He has struck out 37 in 27 innings.