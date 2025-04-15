Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

New York Mets (11-5, first in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-12, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (2-1, 0.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -119, Twins -101; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota has a 5-12 record overall and a 2-5 record in home games. The Twins have a 4-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
New York is 11-5 overall and 6-4 on the road. The Mets have a 2-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.