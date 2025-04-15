Sports

Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

New York Mets (11-5, first in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-12, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 15, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (2-1, 0.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -119, Twins -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 5-12 record overall and a 2-5 record in home games. The Twins have a 4-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 11-5 overall and 6-4 on the road. The Mets have a 2-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI for the Twins. Ty France is 12-for-33 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has six doubles and four home runs while hitting .345 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 7-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 8-2, .230 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Christian Vazquez: day-to-day (hand), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Jose Siri: day-to-day (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

