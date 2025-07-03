Mets and Brewers meet to decide series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (48-38, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (49-38, second in the NL East)
New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (6-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (5-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -159, Brewers +133; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.
New York has a 30-13 record in home games and a 49-38 record overall. The Mets have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .414.
Milwaukee is 21-21 on the road and 48-38 overall. The Brewers have a 35-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams match up this season.