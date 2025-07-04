Mets add pitchers Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Núñez to long injured list

NEW YORK — Already running low on pitching, the New York Mets added starter Paul Blackburn and reliever Dedniel Núñez to a crowded injured list Thursday in their latest flurry of roster moves.
Núñez has a right elbow sprain and could require Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. Blackburn was given medication for a right shoulder impingement and won't throw for three to five days.
''Hopefully that calms the discomfort there a little bit and we'll get him going, so that's relatively good news,'' manager Carlos Mendoza said. "As far as the rotation goes — one day at a time. Got to get through today and see where we're at for tomorrow and then for the weekend.''
Blackburn (0-3, 7.71 ERA) had been lined up to pitch in the Subway Series this weekend against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Now, the Mets are undecided for Friday and Sunday — with Frankie Montas scheduled Saturday to make his third start this season since returning from a lat strain.
Left-hander Sean Manaea (oblique, elbow) and right-hander Kodai Senga (right hamstring strain) appear to be on the mend, but neither is quite ready to rejoin a tattered rotation. Mendoza said it's possible one or both could return during the last weekend before the All-Star break, July 12-13 in Kansas City.
They are among 12 Mets pitchers on the injured list, including fellow starters Tylor Megill (elbow sprain) and Griffin Canning, who is out for the season after rupturing his left Achilles tendon last week.
With the pitching staff ravaged recently following a terrific start, New York had lost 14 of 18 heading into Thursday night's game against Milwaukee.
Senga threw a bullpen Wednesday and was running and going through fielding practice Thursday. The goal is for him to make a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Saturday or Sunday, according to Mendoza.