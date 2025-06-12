Mets ace Kodai Senga headed for injured list with right hamstring strain

NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Kodai Senga, the major league ERA leader, will be placed on the injured list after straining his right hamstring in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals.
''He's going to get an MRI tomorrow, we'll see the severity of it,'' New York manager Carlos Mendoza said. ''But he's going to be on (the) IL here. So we've just got to wait and see what we're dealing with.''
Senga allowed just two baserunners through the first 5 1/3 innings before racing to cover first on CJ Abrams' grounder to Pete Alonso.
According to Mendoza, Senga said he felt his hamstring grab one stride before he made a leaping grab of Alonso's high throw.
Senga touched the bag with his right foot on his way down. He stumbled upon landing and reached for the back of his right leg before hopping and eventually tumbling to the ground.
Senga was visited by his interpreter, an athletic trainer and Mendoza before being surrounded by teammates. The right-hander got up and walked off the field on his own, albeit with a slight limp.
Alonso has struggled making accurate throws to pitchers covering first base this season, but Senga relayed to Alonso that he got injured before he reached for the toss.
''I talked to (Alonso) right away as soon as the inning was over — I went up to him and I was like, `Hey man, this is baseball, it happens,''' Mendoza said. ''And then Senga went in, he sent the translator and basically told him, hey, I felt it on the step before the jump, so tell him not to worry about it.''