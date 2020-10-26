Metro Transit workers seeking a new contract will rally in St. Paul Monday morning ahead of a one-day negotiating session with the transit agency.

The rally at 8:30 a.m. outside the state Bureau of Mediation Services comes as the two sides return to the bargaining table for the first time since an overwhelming majority of the 2,400 unionized Metro Transit employees, including bus drivers, light-rail operators and mechanics, rejected a contract offer in September and authorized a strike if talks continued to stall.

Nearly 94% of the members of the Amalgamated Transit Union 1005, which represents Metro Transit workers, voted against the a deal at that time. Metro Transit's $3.6 million one-year contract proposal included a one-time "hero" payment, ranging from $600 to $1,500 per employee.

Metro Transit also offered an additional $3 an hour for workers in pandemic hazard pay from March 21 to May 15.

The last time the two sides met with face-to-face with a mediator was Aug. 27. The workers' current contract expired Aug. 1.