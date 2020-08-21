Metro Transit said Friday it plans to increase some transit service that had been cut back after the COVID-19 outbreak hit last spring.

By stepping up service on some routes beginning Sept. 12, passengers will have more options and space when traveling on the area’s trains and buses, the transit agency said.

Many local bus routes and the A and C rapid bus lines will feature “about as much” service as they did before the pandemic. The Green and Blue light-rail lines will offer service every 10 minutes “throughout most of the day.”

Demand for transit service plunged last spring as the pandemic took hold. Last month, Metro Transit said ridership on local bus routes and the A and C lines was down about 50%, when compared to July 2019. Light-rail ridership was down about 75%.

Because of a significant drop in demand, about 50 express bus routes will remain suspended, and Northstar Commuter Rail service will operate on a limited, weekday-only schedule.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the indispensable role transit plays in the lives of many of our riders, including essential workers who are vital to our region,” said Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra, in a news release. “These service changes are designed to meet the ongoing needs of our community while keeping the safety of riders and staff at the forefront.”

Other notable changes include bus stops being eliminated or relocated, and several new shelters installed on the Route 63 bus line. The Route 54 will begin serving a new transit center at Terminal 1 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Route 7 and 68 will be extended to provide residents in south Minneapolis and St. Paul better access to services. And a new route, the Route 363, will replace the routes 361 and 365 with four morning and four afternoon express trips between Cottage Grove and downtown Minneapolis via downtown St. Paul.

More information is available about transit routes is available at metrotransit.org, by calling 612-373-3333 or texting 612-444-1161.

Masks or face coverings will still be required on Metro Transit trains and buses. While service was limited to essential trips last spring, that’s no longer the case, Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr said.

In recent weeks, Metro Transit staff has distributed more than 50,000 masks to customers.

Metro Transit said the next scheduled service changes will take effect in early December, although some trips serving schools and other destinations may be added before then.

@ByJanetMoore