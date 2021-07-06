Metro Transit at the end of the summer will bring back 14 commuter express routes idled during the pandemic and beef up service on other routes in anticipation of more workers returning to downtown offices.

Several routes serving the University of Minnesota also will be reinstated ahead of the start of fall classes, and light-rail trains will run more frequently during the morning rush hour starting Aug. 21, the transit agency announced Tuesday.

Many of the routes Metro Transit plans to bring back "focus on freeway corridors that get people into downtown [Minneapolis and St. Paul] and anchor on park-and-ride facilities," said Adam Harrington, director of Service Development. "We are trying to get people back into transit."

Schedule changes will include restoring express routes 351, 353 and 355 from Woodbury to downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis, and limited express service along Route 275 serving park and rides at I-35E and County Road 14 in Hugo and the I-35E and County Road E in Vadnais Heights.

Additional trips to improve frequency during morning and evening commute times will be added to Route 250 from the 95th Avenue Park and Ride in Blaine to downtown Minneapolis and Route 270 from the Maplewood Transit Center to downtown Minneapolis.

"A lot of routes being restored were high ridership routes or provide primary service on freeway corridors," Harrington said.

Buses serving the U that had gone dark, including a portion of Route 2 and Routes 113, 114, 252, 579 and 652 will return.

Route 3, serving Como and Maryland Avenue, will also serve the U and be extended to 10th and Washington Avenues in Minneapolis' North Loop district with high frequency, meaning service about every 10 minutes, Harrington said.

Green and Blue line trains currently running about every 15 minutes during the morning rush hour will return to a 10-minute interval, he said.

Systemwide, ridership dropped 60% to 70% when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and many people began working remotely. Commuter trips on express buses fell 90% and Metro Transit responded by cutting many of those routes.

With the 14 commuter express routes coming back online, Metro Transit will still have 40 commuter routes that remain suspended. As the metro's largest transit agency tries to bring back service, Harrington said it hopes to begin adding more midday service on many routes. The agency found that during the pandemic, more people traveled during the afternoon and early evening.

"We are monitoring ridership and trying to manage service to meet peoples' needs," he said.

As the transit agency tries to brings back service, it also is in need of more bus drivers. It is offering a $1,000 bonus to new applicants. Starting bus driver pay is $20.44 an hour.

"We are in a hiring surge and would love to have more applicants," Harrington said.

