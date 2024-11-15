News & Politics

Metro Transit announces lower, simplified fares for 2025

The price changes, which take effect Jan. 1, are expected to draw an additional 926,000 rides in 2025, which will offset some of the costs associated with lower fares.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2024 at 1:54AM
The light rail train made its way toward the US Bank Stadium stop, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Metro Transit fares will be lowered and simplified after the new year after a series of changes were approved by the Metropolitan Council on Wednesday.

The changes, which take effect Jan. 1, include:

  • All full-priced fares on non-express buses and light rail will be $2 all day, every day. The price for youths, seniors and Medicare recipients will be $1.
  • For riders taking multiple trips, all-day passes will cost $2 to $4 and seven-day passes will cost $20.
  • Metro Mobility-certified riders can use Metro Transit and other regional transit providers for one-cent fares through June 30, 2025, as part of a pilot program.

Additionally, at some point in 2025, people who qualify for the Transit Assistance Program, an income-based program, will pay $1 fares for up to two years before re-applying is necessary.

Metro Transit said in a news release the price changes are expected to draw an additional 926,000 rides in 2025, which will offset some of the costs associated with lower fares.

Through September this year, ridership has increased 8% compared with last year.

“Making transit easier to use is key to growing ridership, and we believe simplifying fares will help do just that,” Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras said. “These changes also support our belief that cost should not be a barrier for those who want or need access to our services.”

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

Politics

Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far

card image

President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, and it's shaping up much differently than his first. He's prioritizing loyalists for top jobs.

Politics

Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

card image

News & Politics

Metro Transit announces lower, simplified fares for 2025

card image