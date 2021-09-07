More from Star Tribune
Metro Top 10: In Class 6A, Gold weighs heavy in football openers
The Maroon teams went 3-11 in crossover games.
High Schools
Cross-country season preview: Wayzata runner carries expectations
Junior Abbey Nechanicky is touted as the next runner who could join the sub-17-minute club, a group now at three.
Local
Community paramedic program expands to east metro
M Health Fairview now has four of these medics making home visits across the metro.
Cooling Off With Gusty Winds - More Rainy Opportunities Ahead
After somehow salvaging one of the nicest Labor Day weekends I can remember, weatherwise, you'll notice a faint whiff of fall in the air over the next few days, with more chances of rain in the 7-Day Outlook. I remain cautiously optimistic that we are transitioning to a somewhat wetter pattern. With any luck we will continue to chip away at the drought in the coming months.
Twins
Evers takes charge of Twins in father-to-be Baldelli's absence
Bill Evers is managing the club while Rocco Baldelli is away for the birth of his first child. The biggest debate was whether Baldelli would pay the fine if Evers gets ejected.