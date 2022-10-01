HOW THE METRO TOP 10 FARED
1. Maple Grove (5-0): defeated Champlin Park 43-14 Thursday.
2. Prior Lake (4-1): lost to Eden Prairie 28-14.
3. Rosemount (5-0): defeated Lakeville South 10-7.
4. Stillwater (5-0): defeated White Bear Lake 35-28.
5. Eden Prairie (4-1): defeated Prior Lake 28-14.
6. Lakeville South (3-2): lost to Rosemount 10-7.
7. Woodbury (4-1): lost to East Ridge 28-0.
8. Shakopee (4-1): defeated Lakeville North 27-21.
9. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 5-0): defeated Irondale 38-7.
10. Forest Lake (5-0): defeated Hopkins 72-7.
