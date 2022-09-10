METRO TOP 10 GAMES
The Metro Top 10 is selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen.
1. Lakeville South (2-0) def. Lakeville North, 34-0.
2. Eden Prairie (2-0) def. Farmington, 51-7.
3. Prior Lake (2-0) def. No. 6 Shakopee, 24-16.
4. Maple Grove (2-0) def. Totino-Grace, 45-7.
5. Minnetonka (2-0) def. Blaine, 21-14.
6. Shakopee (1-1) lost to No. 3 Prior Lake, 24-16.
7. Stillwater (2-0) def. East Ridge, 45-17.
8. Woodbury (2-0) def. Eastview, 31-13.
9. Hutchinson (4A, 2-0) def. Willmar, 44-0.
10. Elk River (5A, 2-0) def. Andover, 67-35.
