METRO TOP 10 GAMES

The Metro Top 10 is selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen.

1. Lakeville South (2-0) def. Lakeville North, 34-0.

2. Eden Prairie (2-0) def. Farmington, 51-7.

3. Prior Lake (2-0) def. No. 6 Shakopee, 24-16.

4. Maple Grove (2-0) def. Totino-Grace, 45-7.

5. Minnetonka (2-0) def. Blaine, 21-14.

6. Shakopee (1-1) lost to No. 3 Prior Lake, 24-16.

7. Stillwater (2-0) def. East Ridge, 45-17.

8. Woodbury (2-0) def. Eastview, 31-13.

9. Hutchinson (4A, 2-0) def. Willmar, 44-0.

10. Elk River (5A, 2-0) def. Andover, 67-35.