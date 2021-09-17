Vaccinated people with COVID-19 might be taking up more hospital beds in the latest COVID-19 wave, but new data from the Allina Health and HealthPartners hospital systems show that they aren't as likely to require intensive care or ventilators.

The two large Minnesota health systems on Thursday joined with a few others across the country, including Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, in reporting their COVID-19 hospitalizations by vaccination status and severity. A chart provided by Minneapolis-based Allina showed that only 38 of its 150 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday were vaccinated — a rate of 25% — and that only eight of 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care were vaccinated.

Health officials hesitated over the publication of this data, worried that people would interpret any such COVID-19 hospitalizations as a sign that the vaccine isn't working, but the latest information suggests the opposite, said Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease specialist with HealthPartners and its flagship Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

"Social media is fraught with this right now," he said. "If a vaccinated person gets COVID or gets hospitalized with COVID, the messages they are getting is that the vaccines must not be working. It couldn't be further from the truth. The vaccines are doing very well."

The new data comes amid a fourth pandemic wave in Minnesota that is being fueled by a delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 2,645 more infections and 13 COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's total in the pandemic to 681,613 infections and 7,983 deaths. While 87% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have involved seniors, Friday's report included a Benton County resident in the 35 to 39 age range. The state has reported 76 COVID-19 deaths in people younger than 40 since the start of the pandemic 18 months ago.

Pandemic levels had shown signs of easing over the last couple weeks in Minnesota as the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing leveled off at 6.6%, but that rate has since increased to 7.1%, suggesting that the peak in the latest wave is still ahead.

The state on Friday also reported a total of 719 people with COVID-19 receiving inpatient care in Minnesota hospitals, including 211 patients needing intensive care.

HealthPartners released its detailed breakthrough data in a monthly format, rather than at the current moment in time, and showed that 15.7% of 338 patients admitted for COVID-19 over the last 30 days were fully vaccinated. That compares with an overall rate of 6.3% since the start of the year, when vaccine was limited and rationed for health care providers, long-term care facilities and seniors.

Among the COVID-19 patients in the last 30 days, those who were fully vaccinated made up 11.5% of intensive care admissions and 6.1% of cases requiring ventilators. Sannes said those requiring intensive care tended to be older or have other immunocompromising health conditions. Those groups were less likely to have as robust an immune response to the vaccine in the first place and might be seeing some waning in vaccine effectiveness because they were among the first recipients in early 2021.

HealthPartners reported 42 COVID-19 patients age 20 to 39 who required intensive care this year and none of them were vaccinated. By comparison, the system reported 145 COVID-19 patients age 60 to 79 in ICUs this year and nine were vaccinated.

"There's clearly a benefit here," Sannes said. "In the youngest age groups, it's very protective from landing in the intensive care unit. No one vaccinated in that youngest age group lands in the intensive care unit."

An expert panel of the Food and Drug Administration is meeting Friday to consider whether booster doses are needed of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Consideration of boosters for the two-dose Moderna vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are likely as well.

More than 3.5 million Minnesotans have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine — comprising 73.9% of the state's eligible 12 and older population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination numbers posted by the CDC are higher than state figures, including doses provided by federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The breakthrough hospitalization data from individual systems matches a CDC report last week showing that 14% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in June and July were fully vaccinated. The report, which included data from Minnesota and 13 other jurisdictions, found that fully vaccinated people were more than 10 times less likely to need hospital care for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health also provides a weekly update on Mondays on breakthrough infections in the state, syncing its separate vaccination and infection databases to identify patients. The state earlier this week identified 18,790 breakthrough infections, or 0.61% of Minnesota's fully vaccinated population.

Sanford was among the first systems in mid-August to start providing detailed COVID-19 hospitalization information on social media channels. The system, which includes hospitals in western Minnesota, reported on Tuesday that 18 of 141 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated — a rate of just under 13%. The 48 hospitalized patients in ICUs included four fully vaccinated patients — or 8%.

"We think this data is really important to be sharing on a regular basis with the communities we serve," said Angela Dejene, a spokeswoman for Sanford's Minnesota region.

