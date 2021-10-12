Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
Target to invest $100 million in Black-led organizations
Rapid transit bus line will connect downtown St. Paul, Uptown
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
Cousins surprises Vikings' social justice group with $500,000 donation
Divided Minneapolis City Council moves forward with controversial facility in polluted neighborhood
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks
Minnesota's own 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young is a good sport — no matter what game
next
600105962
Metro bus driver celebrates 45 years of service
Metro Transit driver Melanie Benson celebrated her 45th anniversary of driving passengers around the cities.
October 12, 2021 — 4:22pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
11:25am
Local
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Local
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
1:24pm
Gophers
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
10:41am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
11:25am
Local
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Local
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
1:24pm
Gophers
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
10:41am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
11:25am
Local
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Local
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
1:24pm
Gophers
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
10:41am
Local
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
5:31am
Vikings
Cousins surprises Vikings' social justice group with $500,000 donation
7 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Business
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
11:25am
Local
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Local
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
1:24pm
Gophers
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
10:41am
Local
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
5:31am
Vikings
Cousins surprises Vikings' social justice group with $500,000 donation
7 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Business
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
11:25am
Local
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Local
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
1:24pm
Gophers
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
10:41am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
11:25am
Local
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Local
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
1:24pm
Gophers
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
10:41am
More from Star Tribune
Business
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
11:25am
Local
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Local
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
1:24pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
11:25am
Local
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Local
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
1:24pm
More From Star Tribune
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
Cousins surprises Vikings' social justice group with $500,000 donation
More From Star Tribune
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
Sheriff: Fatal shooting of woman in Brainerd area cabin possibly a case of mistaken identity
Gophers guard Dunlap enters transfer portal, had been a starter
Two charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar
Cousins surprises Vikings' social justice group with $500,000 donation
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels
2:08pm
Target to invest $100 million in Black-led organizations
4:12pm
Rapid transit bus line will connect downtown St. Paul, Uptown
1:22pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2021 StarTribune. All rights reserved.