A proposed affordable housing project that would bring a dozen townhouses and two single-family houses to the Minnetonka Mills neighborhood is getting mixed reviews from residents.

Mills Church and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity submitted a joint concept plan but have yet to submit a formal application for the project. Plans include redeveloping church-owned properties at and around 13215 Minnetonka Drive and converting the parking lot and open space to two six-unit townhouses and two single-family Habitat houses.

The City Council reviewed the plan at Monday's meeting. In order to move forward, the council will need to approve a zoning change to allow increased density in the neighborhood.

A March 22 virtual meeting included 70 participants. Jayson Palm, facilities director at St. David's Center and a congregant of Mills Church, wrote to the planning commission that at the meeting residents shared concerns about traffic and "fears about the kinds of people who will live in the affordable homes."

Several residents wrote to city officials about density concerns. A few said they supported the single-family houses but not the townhouses.

But most residents who submitted comments to the city said they support the project.

"I welcome affordable housing into our community," wrote resident Laura Arndt. "We have too many mega mansions being built that only the upper class can afford."

Kim Hyatt

Burnsville

New city manager named

The Burnsville City Council voted unanimously to name Gregg Lindberg to the role of city manager, according to a city news release.

Lindberg, who became deputy city manager in 2019, rose to interim city manager after Melanie Mesko Lee resigned in January.

Lindberg has brought "a new culture of energy, excitement and openness" to Burnsville, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said in the release.

In the city manager role, Lindberg has emphasized employee and community engagement , the release said, and made changes such as inviting all department directors to be part of budget discussions.

Before coming to Burnsville, Lindberg served as human resources manager for Three Rivers Park District, which manages parks in suburban Hennepin County. He also served as a City Council member in St. Louis Park.

Lindberg has an undergraduate degree in business administration from Bethel University and two masters degrees — one from Bethel in organizational leadership and another from Hamline University in public administration. He now teaches courses at both universities.

Erin Adler

Plymouth

Art teacher wins national award

Meredith Evans of Meadow Ridge Elementary School in Plymouth is one of 15 art teachers nationwide to win the 2022 Artsonia Art Education Leadership Award.

The award honors instructors who teach students to create and value art, produce innovative lessons, and motivate their peers through the Artsonia website, which features 90 million pieces of student art.

Evans is one of thousands of art teachers from more than 100 countries who use Artsonia to showcase student art, crowdsource lesson plans and fundraise for their classrooms.

"I am humbled and reminded just how many art educators I get to share my career path with," Evans said. "Seeing a student's face light up when they read a comment left on their artwork by a loved one who may live far away — there is nothing better."

Tim Harlow