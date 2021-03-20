The Apple Valley City Council has picked Thomas Melander to fill the City Council seat left vacant by Clint Hooppaw when he became mayor.

Melander, who has served on the city's Planning Commission since 2005 and is now chairman, was selected over 11 other candidates, according to a news release from the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He also sits on the city's Economic Development Authority and owns TM Diversified Commercial Real Estate in Apple Valley.

Hooppaw took the place of longtime Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, who was elected to the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in the fall. Hooppaw will finish the two remaining years of Hamann-Roland's term.

ERIN ADLER

WOODBURY

Flood of support for teens in fatal crash

The Woodbury community is coming together to support the five families affected by a fatal, single-vehicle car crash last weekend in the city's Stonemill Farms neighborhood.

A medical and funeral online donation through GoFundMe surpassed a $10,000 goal within its first day. Another fundraiser was set up for Jack Mears to help pay for surgery, according to a GoFundMe page that on Friday reached more than $80,000 of a $100,000 goal.

Around 11 p.m. March 13, a vehicle carrying five East Ridge High School students crashed into a tree on Settlers Ridge Parkway, ejecting Garrett Bumgarner who died at the scene. Mears, Connor Bro and Andrew McKevitt were taken to the hospital with stable but severe injuries, authorities said. A memorial has been set up at the site of the crash, which is being investigated.

Kim Hyatt

St. Louis Park

City denounces conversion therapy

St. Louis Park is the latest Minnesota city to denounce conversion therapy, but some council members want the city to pass an ordinance banning the discredited practice.

Council Member Margaret Rog said at a recent council meeting that a resolution is "performative" and doesn't have any teeth. She said she wants the council to come back with an ordinance similar to what other cities have passed.

Bloomington is looking to pass a conversion therapy ban in April following a public hearing on a proposed ordinance. It would join a growing list of cities that have approved bans in recent years, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, West St. Paul, Duluth, Robbinsdale, Red Wing, Winona and Rochester.

Kim Hyatt

Anoka and Champlin

Fire department hires new chief

The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department has a new leader. Ted Massicotte was appointed chief this month and started work Monday. He is taking over for interim Chief Rick Kline.

Massicotte, of Brooklyn Park, has about 25 years of firefighting experience. He served as a firefighter in Brooklyn Park, an inspector in Maple Grove and most recently was deputy chief of the Golden Valley Fire Department.

Massicotte was one of two finalists for the job and was selected for his strong leadership abilities, the department's Fire Board said.

Tim Harlow