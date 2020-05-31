Minnetonka Beach will be getting a new 75,000-gallon water tower to replace the existing water tank after recent approval by the City Council.

The new $1.1 million tower will have a vintage look, similar to that of the city’s 1920s-era tower. Though lower bids were submitted for modern designs, residents voiced a strong preference for the vintage style.

A 2018 inspection of the existing tower revealed structural deficiencies requiring major repairs. The cost of the new tower will be covered by general obligation bonds, paid back over 20 years with water utility revenue.

Construction of the tower is to begin in June and should be completed by early 2021.

KATY READ

Roseville

Council opens rules for dining, worship

The Roseville City Council last week waived some requirements to allow for drive-in religious services and more outdoor restaurant seating in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s recently revised order.

Roseville restaurants will be able to expand onto sidewalks, parking areas and green space for outdoor dining. Temporary drive-up operations will be allowed and businesses will be able to obtain a license to serve alcohol in the temporary outdoor seating areas. Faith congregations also may establish drive-in services.

Businesses and congregations are required to provide protective barriers and meet other safety standards. They must register their operation at cityofroseville.com/TempWaiver.

SHANNON PRATHER

South St. Paul

City says to 2020 graduates: ‘Shine’

South St. Paul has commissioned a special song, “Shine,” for the South St. Paul Secondary School’s 2020 graduates, whose senior year has been upended by the coronavirus.

Kat Perkins, who appeared on the 2014 season of “The Voice,” belted out the song in a video released Wednesday. The song, co-written with Eric Warner, tells students that though the world seems chaotic right now, it’s their time to be noticed.

“It’s your time to shine, we’ll all be just fine,” Perkins sings as she walks through the school’s empty gym and football field. “Take all your wildest dreams and make ’em real.”

Mayor Jimmy Francis said he and the Mayor’s Youth Taskforce wanted to give students and teachers something positive to remember.

ERIN ADLER

ANOKA COUNTY

Board OKs late taxes without penalty

Anoka County residents and business owners may delay paying their property taxes for two months without penalty following action taken by the County Board last week to help taxpayers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taxpayers who don’t escrow and owe less than $50,000 in annual taxes on their properties may take advantage of the abatement, which applies only if first-half property taxes are paid in full by July 15.

“We hope this resolution helps ease the fears of our residents and small business owners,” said Board Chairman Scott Schulte.

KEVIN DUCHSCHERE