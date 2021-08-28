Lakeville

City sets referendum

on funding for parks

The Lakeville City Council has approved holding a special election on Nov. 2 so residents can vote on a $38 million parks bond referendum.

Survey results indicated that most voters would approve an annual property tax hike of up to $90 a year on a median-priced home of $375,000. That increase would generate up to $38 million in park project construction costs, according to a city memo.

Lakeville officials have been discussing a potential park bond referendum for several years, the memo said. The city last held a parks referendum — through which voters decide whether to allow the city to raise money through bond sales — in 1994. Since then, the population has more than doubled to nearly 70,000 people, according to the city.

For the owner of a median-value home, the cost would be $88 a year, or about $7 a month. The money would go toward construction of Avonlea Community Park amenities in 2024 at an estimated cost of $17 million, as well as improvements to East Community Park and Antlers Community Park.

A new sheet of outdoor ice would be built at Hasse Arena, the Ritter Farm cabin would be updated and city basketball courts would be replaced over the next four years, according to the city.

Erin Adler

Anoka

Council OKs use of UTVs on city streets

It is now legal to drive a utility task vehicle (UTV) on most streets in Anoka after the City Council amended city code to allow them.

After the 4-1 vote this month, the four-wheel-drive, off-road vehicles with side-by-side seats will be permitted, provided operators obtain a city-issued permit and have insurance. Drivers born after 1987 must also hold an ATV safety certificate from the Department of Natural Resources to get a permit.

UTVs can be driven only between sunrise and sunset and can't be on the road during inclement weather or when conditions such as fog or smoke create low visibility. Like golf carts, the vehicles would be banned from using Hwy. 10, Ferry Street, 7th Avenue and portions of E. and W. Main Street, but would be allowed on Main Street in the downtown area and on 4th and Grant streets.

Drivers must be 18 to operate a UTV or golf cart. Previously the minimum age was 21.

Tim Harlow

Minnetonka

New Excelsior Blvd. trail opens

A new, nearly $5 million trail along the south side of Excelsior Boulevard is open for use while the second phase of the project on the north end remains under construction.

The 2-mile trail between Kinsel Road and Shady Oak Road accommodates pedestrians and bicyclists in an effort to improve safety along the busy roadway. The trail will connect the commercial area of Minnetonka and the future Southwest Light Rail Transit Station at Shady Oak Road to the city's Glen Lake area.

Construction of phase one started in May 2020, stretching from Baker to Shady Oak roads, and the second phase kicked off this year from Kinsel Road to I-494. Phase two is ahead of schedule, according to city spokesman Andrew Wittenborg, who said the expected completion date is mid-October.

Though the trail is ready for use, some pavement removal and utility work is still underway. Until remaining work is completed, traffic is shifted to the south side of the roadway.

Kim Hyatt