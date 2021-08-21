EDINA

Milburn is city's new police chief

The former deputy chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department has moved from the north to the west metro to lead the Edina Police Department. Todd Milburn will serve as Edina's chief after 30 years in Brooklyn Park, where he had been deputy chief since 2014 and previously served as a police inspector. In a news release from the city, Milburn, a native of St. Paul, said, "I'm going to give all my effort to continue to advance the department in contemporary policing, focusing on the team dynamic of the employees of the police department."

Kim Hyatt

Anoka

Help for Halloween events is sought

The Anoka Halloween parade is back after a one-year absence, and so are many of the traditional events that take place in October as part of the celebration. Organizers are looking for people to donate "one, 100 or 1,000 hours, whatever they can," Anoka Halloween President Liz McFarland said during last week's City Council meeting. "We need volunteers." Event planners will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Peninsula Point Two Rivers Park, 1460 S. Ferry St., to answer questions and showcase opportunities to get involved.

Tim Harlow

crystal

Statue fundraiser exceeds initial goal

A Crystal couple leading a fundraiser to pay for a memorial to honor Barway Collins said last week that they have exceeded their goal and signed a contract with Brodin Studios to create a life-size bronze statue in the boy's likeness to be placed in Becker Park. Collins was the 10-year-old boy who was murdered by his father six years ago. He lived across the street from the park. Jeff Kolb, a former Crystal City Council member leading the fundraiser with his wife, Erin, who sits on the city's parks commission, had hoped to bring in $15,000. As of Wednesday, donors had pledged more than $20,400. "Unfortunately the cost of materials is higher than originally anticipated, so we had to go a bit higher than expected for the statue," Jeff Kolb wrote in an update. The contract states the cost of the statue cannot be more than $15,000, but a pedestal with a price tag of about $5,000 and the two bronze plaques at $750 each are still needed. Another fundraiser will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2 at Pocket Square Cocktail Lounge in New Hope.

Tim Harlow

Farmington

Park is renamed for retired city employee

Farmington has renamed a city park to honor longtime parks and recreation director Randy Distad, who retired in April 2021. The City Council in April voted to change the name of North Creek Park, at 18200 Dunbury Av., to Distad Park and Greenway. The city plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 18200 Dunbury Av. to celebrate the name change. Kellee Omlid, Farmington's current parks and recreation director, said Distad "successfully developed a number of amazing parks" and "was instrumental in getting the Rambling River Center moved to its current location [at] the former City Hall." The center offers activities for seniors and hosts recreational and social groups.

The 8.4-acre park, dedicated in 2007, is one of 24 parks in Farmington.

Erin Adler