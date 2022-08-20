The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Plymouth $15 million to make transit, mobility and safety improvements in the area of Hwy. 55 and County Road 73.

Plymouth will use the money from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program to carry out its Station 73 Transit and Regional Improvement Program.

Plans call for realigning County Road 73 to improve traffic flow and connection to Hwy. 55. The project also would include a new tunnel under Hwy. 55 to make it safer for pedestrians to cross the road, a new roundabout at South Shore Drive and 10th Avenue N. and two bus platforms and connecting trails on Hwy. 55.

At the Station 73 transit center, there will be an area dedicated to ridesharing and places to charge electric bikes and scooters.

"Crossing Highway 55 is a huge barrier to mobility for the non-motoring public — and we have safety concerns for pedestrians and bicyclists," said Public Works Director Michael Thompson. "Making these critical infrastructure improvements will help support transportation, job opportunities and business growth in Plymouth, which will benefit residents and commuters in the region."

The project will be completed in phases over the next few years in partnership with state, regional and county agencies.

Tim Harlow

Ramsey County

County hires human resources leader

Ramsey County leaders have selected Annie Porbeni as the county's new chief human resources officer.

Porbeni, who has more than two decades of related experience, is scheduled to start the job Sept. 6. She will oversee more than 60 employees in the county's human resources department.

Porbeni has worked for the state since June 2018, most recently as human resources director for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. She has also served as the vice president of human resources at YWCA Minneapolis and the director of human resources at Open Cities Health Center.

She earned her bachelor's degree in agricultural economics and extension from Rivers State University of Science and Technology in Nigeria and a master's degree in international development studies from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. She completed her doctorate in organizational leadership policy and human resources development at the University of Minnesota.

Porbeni replaces Gail Blackstone, who left the county earlier this year after an outside law firm conducted an investigation into the human resources department.

Porbeni lives in Woodbury with her husband and three children.

Shannon Prather

Lake Elmo

Bluegrass festival at Lake Elmo Park Reserve

The 20th annual Washington County Bluegrass Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve, with bands from the Twin Cities, Winona and Milwaukee performing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The lineup of King Wilkie's Dream, the Pale Ales, Barbaro and Chicken Wire Empire is free for annual park permit holders and available to all others for the price of a daily ($7) or annual ($30) permit.

The event is sponsored by the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association. No animals or alcohol are allowed.

The Lake Elmo Park Reserve is a 2,165-acre parkland 30 miles east of the metro area.

Matt McKinney