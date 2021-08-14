Edina

City writing first Climate Action Plan

As Edina prepares to write its first plan for reducing the effects of climate change, city officials are asking young people to share their thoughts and vision for the future.

Edina's Climate Action Plan will guide the city's sustainability goals and actions, including an inventory of existing greenhouse gas emissions and reduction targets. Other cities locally and across the country have enacted their own Climate Action Plans; in Eden Prairie, officials last year set the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

In Edina, young people are encouraged to tell their "climate stories," to share "what [they're] thinking and feeling about what's happening to our climate and what we should be doing about it," the city said in a recent statement.

Those interested in submitting their stories can find more information at bit.ly/3g24uny.

Kim Hyatt

EXCELSIOR

Preservation group seeks applicants

Excelsior is seeking applicants for a seat on its Heritage Preservation Commission following the resignation of former Chairman Mark Macpherson.

The seven-member commission, appointed by the City Council, is responsible for preserving the city's historic character by identifying important architectural elements. It determines whether to approve changes to the exteriors of buildings that are either designated heritage preservation sites or located in the city's downtown commercial district.

Applicants must live in Excelsior and should have a demonstrated interest or expertise in historic preservation. The commission meets at 7 p.m. one Tuesday a month. To apply, submit a citizen inquiry form by 5:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 952-653-3675.

KATY READ

Anoka County

Schulte elected to workforce board

Anoka County Board Chairman Scott Schulte was elected president of the Minnesota Association of Workforce Boards (MAWB) at the board's annual summer business meeting Aug. 4.

There are 16 local, employer-led Workforce Development Boards that work with elected officials to set policies and priorities in their communities, including engaging employers to determine workforce needs and overseeing local employment and training programs.

"I will work diligently to ensure MAWB continues to provide educational resources for career seekers, opportunities for employers to connect with those interested in pursuing employment, and easily accessible training resources for incumbent workers," Schulte said.

Tim Harlow

Maple Grove

Council approves liquor store plans

The Maple Grove City Council has approved plans for an off-sale liquor store to be built in the northwest corner of the parking lot of Cub Foods at N. 8150 Wedgwood Lane.

The city, which has already approved a liquor license for the store, still needs to issue a building permit before construction on the 8,600-square-foot Cub Wine and Spirits begins.

Construction is set to begin in early fall and the store could be open by late December or early January.

Tim Harlow