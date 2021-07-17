EDEN PRAIRIE

Now in print: Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News, a citizen-run news website that launched last year to cover happenings in the west metro suburb, has a print edition for the first time.

With 5,000 copies of the four-page paper on hand, staffers handed them out at a booth at Round Lake Park on July 4 and 5, and volunteers distributed more to neighborhoods.

"We needed to create a physical document of some kind," said Brad Canham, the publication's editor-in-chief and a journalist.

Eden Prairie Local News debuted online in September and has grown from 3,000 page views per month to 42,000 views. Staff also produce a podcast.

A team of more than 15 reporters and contributors write content on topics related to local government, business, sports, politics and education.

Erin Adler

Columbia Heights

New principal joins local high school

Columbia Heights High School has a new principal.

Todd Wynne came to Columbia Heights with more than two decades of education experience, including teaching and administrative roles at the elementary, middle and high school levels, according to a school district news release. He started work July 1.

Wynne previously worked in the Cherry Creek School District in Colorado and most recently was principal of Hanson Elementary in the Adams 14 School District in Colorado, said district spokeswoman Kristen Stuenkel.

"Principal Wynne comes to us with a great deal of experience as a school leader," said Columbia Heights Superintendent Zena Stenvik. "His enthusiasm for [Columbia Heights Public Schools] was apparent from the first time we met. He is committed to our district's mission and is sure to form strong connections with our families, students and staff."

Columbia Heights High School serves about 950 students.

Tim Harlow

Robbinsdale

Road work begins on Bottineau Blvd.

Drivers traveling on Bottineau Boulevard through Robbinsdale and Crystal can expect delays as Hennepin County resurfaces the road, also known as County Road 81.

Work will begin Tuesday as crews put down new asphalt between N. 36th Avenue in Robbinsdale and the bridge over Canadian Pacific Railway tracks in Crystal.

Motorists will continue to find single-lane traffic in each direction a few blocks south of 36th Avenue as the county continues reconstructing bridges over Theodore Wirth Parkway.

Tim Harlow

Minnetonka

City seeks residents' views on parks

Minnetonka officials are asking residents to share their views on the future of the city's parks as part of updating the city's Parks, Open Spaces and Trails Plan.

The plan is a 10- to 15-year road map for preserving and enhancing those spaces, in keeping with community needs. Updates will go hand-in-hand with the city's Natural Resources Master Plan, which seeks a balance between recreation and natural areas.

Residents can provide feedback by filling out a survey, available at MinnetonkaMatters.com, through early August. The project timeline and updates are also available online.

KATY READ