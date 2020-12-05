Anoka

City eyes $2.15M public safety facility

The Anoka City Council has given preliminary approval to a $2.15 million law enforcement training facility that would have space for animal containment. It directed city staffers to move forward with design plans before presenting the project to the Planning Commission later this month.

If the project is approved, it would go out for bid in January. Construction is expected to begin in March and be completed by the end of 2021. Police Chief Eric Peterson said the facility ideally would be near the law enforcement center at 3rd Avenue and Harrison Street.

The estimated impact on taxpayers with a home value of $250,000 would be between $22 and $28 per year, depending on whether the city bids for a 20-year or 15-year bond.

Kim Hyatt

Apple Valley

City taking new look at backyard chickens

Prompted by a group of interested residents, the Apple Valley City Council has decided to take another look at its ban on backyard chickens.

The council voted this month to have an advisory committee study the issue after residents asked to have chickens, specifically hens, permitted on residential property. Apple Valley is surrounded by cities permitting chickens and is one of the few metro-area cities barring them.

Rebekah Weum, who lives in Apple Valley, told the council that residents had collected 360 signatures on a petition and assembled more than 200 supporters for a Facebook group called Apple Valley MN Backyard Chickens.

Kevin Duchschere

Richfield

Council considers development pause

The Richfield City Council has tentatively agreed to halt development near Veterans Memorial Park for nine months while officials study the possibilities for the area.

The moratorium would limit any development that requires zoning or planning changes along Portland Avenue between Hwy. 62 and 67th Street and along 66th Street between 5th and 11th avenues. "We need some time to figure out what our plans are there," said John Stark, community development director.

One key consideration is a 4-acre parcel at 6501 S. Portland Av. adjoining Veterans Park. City officials want to explore buying the parcel from the American Legion for a community center. The council will take a final vote on the moratorium on Tuesday.

Erin Adler

DAKOTA COUNTY

County waives liquor license fees in 2021

The Dakota County Board voted unanimously Tuesday to waive annual liquor license fees in 2021 for bars, restaurants, golf courses and event venues as a way to help local businesses stay afloat during the pandemic, a county news release said.

The County Board was ready to approve liquor license applications on Tuesday from eight establishments when County Commissioner Mike Slavik proposed waiving the license fees, which cost $4,105 each.

The change applies only to establishments in townships, since the county is in charge of issuing those licenses. Cities issue liquor licenses to business located within their boundaries, though commissioners said several Dakota County cities may decide to waive fees, too.

Erin Adler