CHASKA

City and Cricket Club partner on pitch

The city of Chaska and the Chaska Cricket Club have partnered to build a concrete and AstroTurf cricket pitch in the city's McKnight Park.

The city contributed about $10,000 in labor and materials; the Cricket Club has raised more than $7,000 on a GoFundMe page for the AstroTurf and training equipment for youth camps. The club's goal is to raise another $3,000 for batting nets.

The pitch — the central strip of a cricket field between the wickets — is one of a handful in the metro area. Plans are underway to organize youth and adult leagues and possibly host amateur tournaments.

Katy Read

north metro

Grants aim to crack down on auto theft

Several law enforcement agencies in the north metro have received grants from the Minnesota Department of Commerce to fund auto theft investigators.

The Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park police departments and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office were awarded grants through the Commerce Fraud Bureau's Minnesota Auto Theft Prevention Program. Fridley also won a grant to investigate auto thefts in that city and neighboring Spring Lake Park and Columbia Heights.

Money for the program comes from a 50-cent surcharge on comprehensive automobile insurance, said Commerce Department spokeswoman Mo Schriner.

The grants come as theft of cars and catalytic converters is on the rise. On average, 23 cars are stolen every day in Minnesota, the Commerce Department said. In Anoka County alone, car thefts increased 33% in 2020, and there were 12 carjackings last year compared with zero in 2019, said Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo.

Tim Harlow

Coon Rapids

Wave pool sets record for season passes

A newly rebuilt Bunker Hills wave pool and a hot summer have led to record sales of season passes.

To date, the county has sold 4,508 season passes this year — shattering the old record of 2,416 set in 2019, the last year the site featuring several waterslides, a mega soaker, plunge pool and a lazy river was open.

The water park has discontinued sales of the passes, which range from $65 to $90, for the remainder of the season because the facility reached capacity six times in the first 18 days it was open. The wave pool will remain open through Labor Day.

Tim Harlow

South St. Paul

Parks department moves to City Hall

South St. Paul parks and recreation department staff officially moved to City Hall on Thursday after two decades operating out of the Central Square Community Center.

The city and school district had an agreement to jointly run the community center, which included a fitness area or gym, but that agreement was dissolved on Wednesday. The agreement ended because the school district wanted to take the lead on programming there, said Mayor Jimmy Francis.

The school district, which owns the building, still holds classes and programming there, but the fitness equipment is no longer on site, City Administrator Joel Hanson said.

Erin Adler