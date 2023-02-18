Rex and Brooklyn, 15-week-old golden retrievers, are the newest additions to the Brooklyn Center police and fire departments.

The brother and sister duo will provide emotional support and compassion in times of crisis for city staff and members of the community.

A northern Minnesota family donated the pups, who were introduced during an open house Feb. 8.

In the near future, the dogs will begin training through Soldier's 6, a nonprofit that provides trained service dogs to honorably discharged veterans, police officers, paramedics, firefighters, correctional officers and 911 dispatchers.

"We are hoping to have a positive impact on the emotional health of anyone they come in contact with," the city said in a statement.

Tim Harlow

Scott County

County approves funding for more staff at transitional housing

Scott County has approved up to $400,000 in funding for additional staff hours at a house in Prior Lake for people recently released from jail, prison or who are on probation, said Molly Bruner, the county's director of community corrections.

The County Board approved a contract amendment last week with nonprofit Damascus Way to spend more money — which comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a state Department of Corrections grant — to increase staff time to roughly 60 hours a week at the Prior Lake facility. The house, which will be managed by Damascus Way and is slated to open this spring, has four beds.

Previously, those 60 hours were to be split between the Prior Lake house and a similar site in Shakopee, which has been operational for more than a year. The change was made in response to concerns from residents and the city of Prior Lake, Bruner said.

The money will also cover start-up costs such as installing Wi-Fi and security cameras inside and outside the house.

Living at the house is voluntary, Bruner said, and intended to help people with county ties who are involved in the justice system to start fresh. There are no minimum or maximum time limits on residents' stays.

Erin Adler

Washington County

Grant helps Sheriff's Office buy new boat

The Washington County Board approved the use of a $73,000 federal grant for the Sheriff's Office to buy a new boat and trailer.

The 2023 Alumacraft Trophy 205 with a Suzuki 250 motor will be added to the sheriff's fleet of some 14 boats for patrolling Washington County lakes and the St. Croix River. The boats in the fleet have a wide range of lengths, drafts and capabilities so that deputies can respond to emergencies in all environments, from flat-bottomed boats, a jet boat, a larger boat with a cabin and a boat for the sheriff's 18-person dive team.

The Sheriff's Office typically hires supplemental staff in the summer — this year they plan to hire five people for sworn positions — to assist with regular patrols of Washington County lakes, said Sgt. Kevin Jadwinski.

The funds from the federal boating safety grant do not require a county match.

Matt McKinney