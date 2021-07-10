ROSEMOUNT

Dakota County gets grant to hold bison

Dakota County has received a $560,000 grant to build protective fenced paddocks so that 15 bison can roam the Spring Lake Park Reserve in Rosemount beginning in 2022.

The bison will help with prairie and oak savanna restoration and management of about 130 acres in the reserve, county officials said. The paddocks will direct where the bison graze and allow the public to watch them safely.

The funding comes from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, established in 1988 after voters approved a constitutional amendment, and is generated by the State Lottery.

Erin Adler

EDEN PRAIRIE

Bratrud named to fill school board vacancy

The Eden Prairie school board has named Karla Brat­rud, a former school board member, to fill the board vacancy left by the resignation in May of Veronica Stoltz.

The board voted 4-2 to appoint Bratrud, who will serve on the board until a new member is elected in November to fill out Stoltz's term, which ends in January 2023.

Board Member Kim Ross urged the board to consider other candidates, including one who had fallen short of election last November. But other board members said they favored Bratrud for her experience and willingness to take the temporary position.

Bratrud was elected to the board in 2012 and served until 2016, and was appointed to fill an 11-month board vacancy in 2019. Filing for the special election will open July 27.

KEVIN DUCHSCHERE

Anoka

Work to start on law enforcement facility

Construction could begin this week on an Anoka city facility for police training and animal containment.

The Anoka City Council last month awarded a $2.87 million contract to Rochon Corp. to build the two-level, 11,441-square-foot facility at 3rd Avenue and Harrison Street. Though Rochon's bid was the lowest of 11 that the city received, it came in 9% higher than the estimated cost.

The council also approved an additional $108,000 for a pre-finished metal hip roof to match that of the nearby Public Safety Center, for a total cost of $2.98 million.

The building will include a 50-yard shooting range, a training and simulation room and an armory on the lower level. The animal containment center will include dog kennels and an exam and prep area. Construction is expected to be complete by June 2022.

Tim Harlow

Ramsey

Adopt-A-Flag program underway

Ramsey is hosting an Adopt-A-Flag program with the goals of uniting residents and displaying the city's patriotism.

Residents or businesses contributing $50 will get two 3- by 5-foot flags hung from light poles along Sunwood Drive and an engraved plaque at the Ramsey Municipal Center. Sponsors contributing $500 will get a 4- by 6-foot flag flying from larger light poles at Sunwood Drive intersections and a nameplate attached to the pole.

About 40 sponsors so far have participated at the $50 level and four at the $500 level, city officials said. Many of them have chosen to dedicate a flag in recognition of their family or business, or in honor of a special person in their life, said Mayor Mark Kuzma.

Tim Harlow