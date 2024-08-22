Methamphetamine disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at US-Mexico border in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons was seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
By The Associated Press
The methamphetamine, valued at more than $5 million, was found Aug. 16 when the cargo aboard a tractor-trailer from Mexico was unloaded for a detailed inspection, the agency said in a statement.
Among real watermelons, officers found 1,220 packages wrapped in paper colored to look like watermelon skins.
The total weight of the packages amounted to 4,587 pounds (2,080 kilograms) and testing determined the contents were methamphetamine, the agency said.
The truck driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
