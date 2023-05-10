Meteorology: A Blend of Science and Art

"What not mowing in May could mean for your lawn"

"No Mow May has captured the public's attention in the last few years. The idea of not mowing a lawn during the month of May in order to promote flowers for early season pollinators was first promoted by a research paper that has since been retracted. But there is still quite a bit of public interest in the initiative. Several cities in Minnesota have scaled back mowing ordinances for the month of May and have even created lawn signs for promoting the movement. And people have reached out to me to see if I would support a mandate outlawing mowing in May."

See more from the MN Climate Office

"2023 Minnesota Fishing Opener"

"Across Minnesota, 2023's ice-out dates ranged about a week to ten days behind the median in general. Here's median dates calculated since 1950. The 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will be in the Greater Mankato Area. The ice out for lakes in the Mankato area for 2023 ranged from April 10-14. Lake ice out was making a steady progress northward during the first week of May. Ice-choked lakes have dogged fishing openers of the past, including as recently as 2013. The 1950 opener was one of the worst known, with iced-over lakes extending to Mille Lacs, Osakis, and the Brainerd Lakes area. That year produced many of the late ice-out records for lakes with long records. Other years with ice on northern lakes include: 1966, 1979, 1996, 2008, and 2009. Minnesota's Fishing Opener weather can be variable in every sense of the word. We have seen hot, cold, wet, dry, stormy and even snowy. With such a large state and so many lakes, we have had years that were seemingly perfect in one area, only to be blustery and miserable in another."

See more from the MN Climate Office HERE:

MN Fishing Opener Forecast

Here's the weather outlook for Saturday's MN Fishing Opener across the northern half of the state. Note that it can still be very chilly at this time of the year and there have been a few years in the past that have had snow falling across the state. This year, we won't have any snow to worry about, but there will be areas of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Sunday could be a little warmer, but it will depend on how much sunshine we can manage. Latest model trends are trying to hold the clouds and showers in place through the day Sunday now too. Stay tuned...

Severe Threat on Thursday

We're keeping an eye on the severe threat this Thursday. According to NOAA's SPC, there is a SLIGHT Risk across the far southwestern part of the state, which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe scale. The Marginal Risk in dark green is a level 1 out of 5 on the severe scale, which means the threat of severe weather will be more isolated.

Extended Weather Outlook

Isolated showers and storms will become a little more widespread as we head through the end of the week and the weekend ahead. Localized heavy rainfall will be possible in some areas picking up more than 1" tallies.

Precipitation Outlook

Here's the total rainfall potential through next weekend, which shows the potential of up to 1" or more of rainfall across the state, including the Twin Cities. Some spots in western Minnesota could get close to 1.50".

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, May 10th will feature a few isolated thunderstorms here and there across the region with temperatures approaching 80F.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps on Wednesday will be above average by +10F to near +15F across the region with a few isolated t-showers that pop up here and there across the region later in the day.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Tuesday show temps starting near 60F in the morning and warming to near 80F by the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with an isolated t-shower possibly late in the day. Southeasterly winds will develop and will be around 10mph to 15mph through the day. Southerly winds will be a bit breezy with gusts approaching 20mph at times.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5-day temperature outlook for the Twin Cities will remain warmer than average by nearly +5F to +10F with readings warming into the mid/upper 70s to near 80F through the end of the week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook looks fairly unsettled with spotty showers and storms across the region. Temps will also be running above average with readings generally warming into the 70s to near 80F a few times.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis keeps warmer than average temperatures in place over the next several days with temps warming into the 70s to near 80F a few times into the 3rd week of May.

Weather Outlook

The middle part of the country will remain unsettled as another cut-off storm system slowly moves through the Central US. Widely scattered storms will be possible, some of which will be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

Severe Threats Ahead

Here's the weather outlook for Wednesday and Thursday, which shows areas of strong to severe thunderstorm potential, mainly across the Plains. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across the northwestern part of the nation. Meanwhile, it'll be a little cooler across the Southern US and the Great Lakes.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the Southern US and especially across the Southwest. Meanwhile, things look a little quieter across the Midwest.

Meteorology: A Blend of Science and Art

By Paul Douglas

Breaking news: no matter how much weather models improve (better math, more data fueling the simulations) the forecast will never be perfect. Thank you chaos theory. Natural cycles and oscillations flavored by a warming climate with local influences from water and mountains? An unsolvable Rubik's Cube.

Things have improved. There is now some skill looking out 7-10 days. We will almost always see the larger, more dangerous tornadoes, but small spin-ups are more problematic. A flood or hurricane or blizzard with no warning? Probably not.

During the warm season the daytime high is a function of how much sunshine we see. Today should, in theory, be sunnier than yesterday with a shot at 80F. More clumps and clusters of thunderstorms bubble up tonight into Thursday; a few may be severe over southwest Minnesota.

I still see showers for the Fishing Opener; maybe heavier, steadier rain Saturday night. A wet start Sunday gives way to clearing by afternoon.

Pro tip: Sunday is Mother's Day. Really.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, T-storms tonight. Winds: S 10-15. High 81.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of t-showers. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 61.

THURSDAY: Showers and T-storms lurking nearby. Winds: SE 10-15. High 76.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and sticky. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High 80.

SATURDAY: Showers and T-storms, some heavy. Winds: E 10-20. Wake-up: 62. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Morning puddles, PM clearing. Winds: NE 10-25. Wake-up: 52. High: 66.

MONDAY: Sunny and very nice. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 49. High: 74.

TUESDAY: More clouds, cooler breeze. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 53. High: 68.

This Day in Weather History

May 10th

1934: 'The Classic Dust Bowl' hits Minnesota. Extensive damage occurs over the region, with near daytime blackout conditions in the Twin Cities and west central Minnesota. Dust drifts cause hazardous travel, especially at Fairmont where drifts up to 6 inches are reported. Damage occurs to personal property due to fine dust sifting inside homes and businesses.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 10th

Average High: 67F (Record: 90F set in 1987)

Average Low: 48F (Record: 28F set in 1907)

Record Rainfall: 1.40" set in 1986

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1946, 1948 & 1966

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 10th

Sunrise: 5:49am

Sunset: 8:28pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 38 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +2 Minutes & 28 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 5 hour & 52 minutes

Moon Phase for May 10th at Midnight

1.3 Day Before Last Quarter

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures on Wednesday will be very mild in the Midwest with temps running above average by nearly +5F to +15F. Meanwhile, folks in the Southwest will be cooler than average.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday will be a little unsettled across the Central US, where a few strong to severe storms will be possible. We'll also see a few heavier pockets of rain here and there.

National Weather Outlook

The week ahead will be a little unsettled across parts of the Central US with isolated strong to severe storms and locally heavy rainfall. There will still be areas of snow across the high elevations in the central and northern Rockies.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central US and especially across Texas and the High Plains, where several inches of rain will be possible.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), there could still be a little snow across the high elevations in the Rockies and the Western US.

Climate Stories

"Heads up! These Special Six Clouds Linger In Our Skies Everyday"

"Puffy cumulus and drab stratus are mainstays in the scenery of our everyday life, but there are some extraordinary clouds that lurk above our heads on a regular basis. Clouds play a starring role in the background of our lives, so much so that it's noteworthy when we get to gawk at the spectre of a crystal clear sky. Every cloud is worthy of a gaze to admire nature's artwork, but there are some clouds that are truly remarkable. Take a look at the sky the next time you're outside, and you might catch a glimpse at one of these six fantastic and special clouds. Winds don't blow in a straight line as they race above our heads. Winds twist and turn as they zip around the jet stream, and they'll rise and fall as they encounter storms and mountains in their path. That rising and falling motion often leads to wave clouds forming downwind of mountain ranges. Wave clouds are similar to the ripples that result from stones jutting up out of a stream. Winds blowing up and over a mountain range continue oscillating up and down as they flow away from the rough terrain."

See more from the Weather Network HERE:

"El Niño ripple effects may extend to hurricane season"

"With an El Niño likely taking shape in the equatorial tropical Pacific Ocean, forecasters are already taking into account the likely knock-on effects. Why it matters: Such an event may alter global weather patterns for at least the next six months to a year, including by limiting the number of Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes this upcoming season. Driving the news: Two ripple effects — known to meteorologists as "teleconnections" — that El Niño is associated with are already becoming evident. First, El Niño events can inhibit Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane formation by increasing winds in the upper atmosphere over the tropical Atlantic. Such wind shear can tear apart incipient storms before they can strengthen. Zoom in: According to a new outlook from the University of Pennsylvania, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to feature between 12 and 20 named storms, with a "best guess" of 16. This is slightly above the 30-year average of 14 named storms. The outlook took into account unusually high ocean temperatures in the tropical Atlantic, and the likelihood of at least a mild-to-moderate El Niño event during the summer and into the fall, among other factors."

See more from Axios HERE:

"Long Blackouts Are Up to 50 Times More Likely in Parts of the U.S."

"Not all power outages in the U.S. are created the same. Populations that are already socially vulnerable are being exposed in some areas to high levels of threatening blackouts—while climate change is making long power outages much more likely, according to new research published in Nature Communications.A power outage that lasts just a few minutes can be an inconvenience, but one that goes on for hours can be deadly. People who rely on medical equipment like ventilators, oxygen machines, and home dialysis are threatened by every additional hour without electricity; during an intense heat wave or serious winter storm, not being able to turn on your air conditioner or electric heat could be life-threatening. As our planet continues to warm and storms and heat waves get more intense, our electric grid is also feeling the strain: reports of weather-related power outages between 2011 and 2021 were 78% higher than in the previous decade, according to the nonprofit Climate Central."

See more from Gizmodo HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX