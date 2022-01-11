Sven Sundgaard has landed a new gig.

The longtime Twin Cities meteorologist will offer forecasts and commentary at 7:50 a.m. weekdays on MPR's "Morning Edition." His first appearance on the show was Tuesday. He also is one of the contributors for MPR's weather blog Updraft.

"Morning" host Cathy Wurzer and Sundgaard used Twitter to confirm the arrangement.

Sundgaard told his social media followers that he'll continue to contribute to the websites Bring Me the News, which features bite-sized local stories, and Currently, an online weather service.

"I'm enjoying wearing many hats," he tweeted. "It's the DREAM of the 13-year-old weather geek in me."

Sundgaard was fired by KARE in May 2020 for what the station called violations of news ethics and other station policies.

This past April, Sundgaard filed a lawsuit against KARE and its parent company, TEGNA, claiming that he was dismissed because of his sexual orientation and religious beliefs.