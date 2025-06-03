Meta's nuclear deal signals AI's growing energy needs

It takes a lot of computing power to make an AI chatbot and the systems they're built on, such as Meta's Llama. It starts with a process called training or pretraining — the ''P'' in ChatGPT — that involves AI systems ''learning'' from the patterns of huge troves of data. To do that, they need specialized computer chips — usually graphics processors, or GPUs — that can run many calculations at a time on a network of devices in communication with each other.