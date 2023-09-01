SAO PAULO — An explosion Friday at a metal factory in the countryside of Brazil's most populous state killed four people and seriously injured at least 30 others, officials said.
Dozens of firefighters and rescue teams were sent to the site of the explosion in the city of Cabreuva, Sao Paulo Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said on social media. Cabreuva lies about 90 kilometers (about 60 miles) northwest of the city of Sao Paulo.
Footage on Brazilian TV broadcasters showed the factory completely destroyed by the explosion.
Local media outlets said the blast was triggered by overheating equipment, and that hospitals in the area had been warned there would be a big influx of injured patients.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94
Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family saidx Friday. He was 94.
World
Metal factory explosion in Brazil kills 4 and injures at least 30
An explosion Friday at a metal factory in the countryside of Brazil's most populous state killed four people and seriously injured at least 30 others, officials said.
World
Mexican president's state of the union address suggests crime is not a problem
Mexico's president on Friday delivered his second-to-last state of the union, and perhaps what was most striking of his roughly 1 1/2 hour speech was what he didn't talk about: drugs, crime or drug cartels.
World
OAS says legal actions in Guatemala appear aimed at keeping president-elect from taking power
The head of the Organization of American States' election observation mission said Friday that the actions taken by Guatemala's justice system against the Seed Movement party of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo appear to be aimed at preventing him from taking power.
World
An explosion in Ecuador is seen as gangs asserting power after inmates take hostages
Criminal groups in Ecuador used explosives Friday to damage a bridge, authorities said, demonstrating their grip on the South American country where prison inmates took dozens of law enforcement officers hostage less than two days earlier.