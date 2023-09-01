SAO PAULO — An explosion Friday at a metal factory in southern Brazil killed two people and seriously injured at least 12 others, state officials said.
Dozens of firefighters and rescue teams were sent to the site of the explosion in the countryside city of Cabreuva in Sao Paulo state, Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said on social media. Cabreuva lies about 90 kilometers (about 60 miles) northwest of the city of Sao Paulo.
Footage on Brazilian TV broadcasters showed the factory completely destroyed by the explosion.
Local media outlets said the blast was triggered by overheating equipment, and that hospitals in the area had been warned there would be a big influx of injured patients.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
At least 7 killed in Chile when a train crashes into a minibus at a railway crossing
A passenger train in Chile collided with a minibus Friday and dragged it for several meters (yards), killing six people and injuring several others, authorities said.
World
18 gang members suspected of armed heists killed in a shootout with South African police
Sixteen men and two women suspected of being part of a gang that robbed armored vans were killed Friday in a shootout with South African police in a rural northern region.
World
OAS says legal actions in Guatemala appear aimed at keeping president-elect from taking power
The head of the Organization of American States' election observation mission said Friday that the actions taken by Guatemala's justice system against the Seed Movement party of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo appear to be aimed at preventing him from taking power.
World
France's public schools will enforce a dress code banning robes worn by some Muslims, president says
French students won't get past the door if they show up for school wearing long robes, President Emmanuel Macron made clear Friday, saying authorities would be ''intractable'' in enforcing a new rule when classes resume next week.
Sports
Spain legal panel opens case against suspended soccer chief over World Cup kiss
A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the Women's World Cup.