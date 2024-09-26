Meta unveils cheaper VR headset, AI updates and shows off prototype for holographic AR glasses

''The technical challenges to make them are insane,'' Zuckerberg told a crowd of developers and journalists at Meta's Menlo Park, California, headquarters. The holographic augmented reality glasses, for one, needed to be glasses — not a bulky headset. There are no wires and they have to weigh less than 100 grams (3.5 ounces), among other things. And the beyond interacting with your voice, typing or hand gestures, Orion has a ''wrist-based neural interface'' — it lets you send a signal from your brain to the device, using a wristband that translates nerve signals into digital commands.