Meta faces historic antitrust trial that could force it to break off Instagram, WhatsApp

''Instagram is now Meta's biggest money maker in the U.S., its most lucrative market, where the app accounts for 50.5% of the company's ad revenues in 2025. Instagram has also been picking up the slack for Facebook on the user front, particularly among young people, for a long time,'' said Emarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg. ''The trial also comes as Meta is trying to bring back OG Facebook in an effort to appeal to Gen Z and younger users as they join social media. Social media usage is far more fragmented today than it was in 2012 when Facebook acquired Instagram, and Facebook isn't where the cool college kids hang out anymore. Meta needs Instagram to continue growing, especially as more advertisers think Instagram-first with their Meta budgets.''