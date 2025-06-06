Things To Do

Met singers' union gets 5% increase partly funded by $5M appropriation from New York state

The Metropolitan Opera and the union for its soloists and chorus announced a one-year agreement Friday on a contract.

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 6:11PM

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera and the union for its soloists and chorus announced a one-year agreement Friday on a contract.

The agreement calls for a 2.5% wage increase plus an additional temporary 2.5% hike that followed the labor group's assistance in securing a $5 million appropriation in New York state's budget.

The deal between the Met and the American Guild of Musical Artists starts Aug. 1 and runs through July 31, 2026. It must be ratified by the union. AGMA also represents dancers, full-time actors, stage managers, stage directors and choreographers.

The Met said AGMA helped lobby the state government for the appropriation, and the additional 2.5% rise will sunset when the deal expires.

Two other major Met union deals expire July 31, with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, and Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents stagehands.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Nation

The Latest: Combs' ex-girlfriend sobs while recounting ‘hotel nights' that lasted for days

Sean ''Diddy'' Combs ′ recent ex-girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym ''Jane,'' sobbed on the witness stand Friday while describing their many drug-fueled sex marathons, saying he ignored her when she signaled that she wanted to stop and chided her for crying after one of the encounters.

Nation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend sobs in court, saying he ignored her pleas to end sex marathons

Things To Do

Met singers' union gets 5% increase partly funded by $5M appropriation from New York state