Met Opera attendance dropped in spring as tourism fell, coinciding with immigration crackdown

NEW YORK — Metropolitan Opera season attendance dropped slightly following the Trump administration's immigration crackdown that coincided with a decrease in tourists to New York.
The Met sold 72% of capacity, matching 2023-24 and down from its 75% projection.
''We were on track to continue to improve,'' Met general manager Peter Gelb said Friday. ''We were disappointed by the sales in the last two months of the season — our projections were much higher and I attribute the fact that we didn't achieve our sales goals to a significant drop in tourism."
New York City Tourism & Conventions last month reduced its 2025 international visitor projection by 17%, the Met said.
International buyers accounted for 11% of sales, down from the Met's projection of 16% and from about 20% before the coronavirus pandemic.
''It's unfortunate, but this is the times in which we live,'' Gelb said.
The Met said factoring ticket discounts, it realized 60% of potential income, down from 64% in 2023-24 but up from 57% in 2022–23.
''We were able to sell an equal amount of tickets the last year, but there were more discounted tickets,'' Gelb said. ''This really was the result of the last two months of the season.''