The Metropolitan Council began clearing what was a growing homeless encampment along Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis Thursday as a building still smoldered from overnight fires a few blocks away.

The encampment, which formed about a month ago, was too close to the epicenter of last night’s protests over the death of George Floyd, said Terri Dresen, a spokeswowan for the Met Council, which controls the property.

Those protests led to arson and looting for many blocks from the area.

“This is for the safety of everyone in the encampment,” Dresen said.

The encampment had grown to more than 70 tents near the corner of Hiawatha Avenue and 28th Street.

Dresen said the Met Council will try to find temporary shelter for the dozens of people who have been living at the site. Metro Transit police officers collected lists of names as people packed their tents and belongings, saying they would try to find them hotel rooms, dorm rooms or other places to stay.

