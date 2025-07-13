Messi has 5th straight multi-goal game as Miami snaps Nashville's unbeaten streak with 2-1 win

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi extended his historic streak to five straight multi-goal games, and Inter Miami snapped Nashville SC's 15-match unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win on Saturday night.
Miami (11-3-5) won its fifth straight match and moved to fifth in the Supporter's Shield standings as it aims to win the title for the second-straight season.
Messi entered Saturday's match as the only player in Major League Soccer history with four straight multi-goal games after scoring two in Miami's win over the New England Revolution on Wednesday.
And he wasn't done.
Messi opened the scoring Saturday on a free kick in the 17th minute. Then after Nashville tied it early in the second half, Messi put his side back on top with a steal and score in the 62nd.
Messi now has 16 goals in 16 MLS matches this season, which is tied with Nashville's Sam Surridge (16 goals in 21 matches) for most in the league.
''There's not very many words,'' Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said through an interpreter. ''It's incredible what he continues to do to break records, now every three days. He is the leader. He shows us the way to compete, and he obviously involves the rest of the players. He shows how we have to continue and how to maintain the tone that we've had.
"The truth is, it is a blessing — in my case at least — to be able to be with him in this time of his career.''