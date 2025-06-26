Messi and Inter Miami stars prepare to face former coach Luis Enrique and PSG in Club World Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and their Inter Miami teammates took the field at their practice facility Thursday for another training session.
There wasn't much different about what they did. Dribbling drills. Some laughs. Interactions with coaches.
But this training was more important than most.
In a few days, Inter Miami will play one of the biggest matches of its five-year club history when the Herons take on French juggernaut Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup round of 16.
The storylines will be plenty.
Inter Miami will be a heavy underdog against Paris Saint-Germain, winners of last month's Champions League final in a 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan. It will be uncharted territory for Messi, who rarely has in his decorated career entered a match as anything other than the favorite.
It will be the first time Messi faces his former club since his exit from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 after two seasons.
He also will be facing his former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, now the coach of PSG, who has had a big influence on Messi and several Inter Miami stars.