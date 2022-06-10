Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Last fall, Seattle elected a Republican as city attorney who promised a return to "law and order." Her opponent was a former public defender who promised to abolish misdemeanor prosecutions. The Seattle public-defender-for-district-attorney beat out the more "moderate" progressive incumbent in the primary. The incumbent had already largely scaled back these prosecutions, which with rising crime and decreasing livability was testing the progressive commitment limits of Seattle's mostly left-leaning voters. Faced with a choice between a Republican who promised to prosecute crime and a public defender who promised not to, they went with "law and order."

On Tuesday, San Francisco — well known as the most progressive city in our nation — resoundingly recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Similar to those of his counterpart in Seattle, Boudin's priorities for serving as his area's lead prosecutor were not to represent victims or help deter crime in the community (the explicit mission of the office) but rather to clear out the prisons and go after police officers. After two and half years of living with this public safety experiment that many attributed to increases in crime, homelessness and continued vile attacks against Asian Americans, voters in San Francisco declared they have had enough.

There are various analogues of Boudin running for Hennepin County Attorney and for Congress to represent Minnesota's Fifth District. What these candidates all have in common is a commitment to a vision of public safety that is not grounded in solutions to problems a majority can agree on but to an ideological movement that calls for large-scale dismantling of the systems entirely without viable alternatives.

In Minneapolis, the majority of immigrant and African American voters showed up last fall to reject a charter amendment that would eliminate the Police Department and keep police on "if necessary," because those who have lived on the margins know the dangers of dismantling systems. One such voter wisely cautioned me last October that "you can always replace one thing with something much worse." As a scholar of genocide and war, I knew his statements reflected those who have indeed lived through much worse.

The candidates running for offices here who have attached themselves to policies resoundingly rejected elsewhere would have us believe that voters in the most progressive places in this country are just falling prey to Republican money. If this is true, what a shame for the Republicans that they had not merely invested enough to buy the voters of San Francisco and Seattle much earlier.

Of course, I'm being sarcastic: Republicans did not buy the voters of Seattle and San Francisco sooner because the idea that funding determines political outcome is simply not true.

Will campaigns win without money? No, they will not, but look at last year's well-funded campaign to eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department. An overwhelming spending advantage could not buy that charter amendment's passage.

However, more than simply being wrong, it is a kind of cynicism we must also refuse along with the failing ideas of those who possess it. We must reject the cynical understanding of politics that makes excuses for repeated election losses and chastises voters who refuse to support unproven positions. The inability to accept the outcomes of free and fair elections tugs on the threads that hold together our democracy.

Voters in Hennepin County and the Fifth Congressional District have the opportunity to prevent the backlash toward more of the same by voting in large numbers in the Aug. 9 primary. As a pragmatic progressive, I sincerely hope we choose wisely.

Luckily, we have three candidates who offer a sensible path to progress on public safety. Dawanna Witt for Hennepin County sheriff, Martha Holton Dimick for Hennepin County Attorney and Don Samuels for Congress not only come from historically underrepresented communities, but they also are all three seasoned, competent professionals with experience doing the kind of work we need.

They have led efforts to enact criminal justice reform, reduce crime and built consensus for legislative change. They have done this work with compassion, creativity and the patient tenacity required to enact reform that is real, that we can sustain through time, and that leads to positive transformation.

Alicia Gibson, of Minneapolis, is a writer and community organizer. On Instagram: @aliciagibson_us.