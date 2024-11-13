Addressing a crowd of classmates, teammates and teachers at her signing day gathering, Bettis recalled her first conversation with Blaze head coach Josh Wastvedt. A couple of years after her mom signed up a begrudging Bettis for Burnsville’s in-house program, Wastvedt spotted Bettis at an open gym and was shocked to learn she was just 13, hitting as powerfully and well-placed as most varsity players.