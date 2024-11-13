Early on Wednesday, before the sun had risen, Mesaiya Bettis’ family set up a folding table decorated with Iowa State banners, volleyballs and cookies ahead of the Burnsville senior signing with the Cyclones.
Burnsville volleyball standout Mesaiya Bettis signs with Iowa State
Mesaiya Bettis made her decision official In the gym where she has helped the Burnsville program gain traction since emerging as an eighth-grader.
It was in the same gym where Bettis had broken the school’s kills record set by former Gophers standout Tori Dixon, had helped the Blaze end a 13-year state tournament drought and, just a few weeks prior, had put up a staggering 42 kills in four sets against Apple Valley.
And now, after five years, the 6-0 outside hitter rated as the No. 2 recruit in the state and No. 28 in the nation takes on her next challenge.
“At a young age, I’ve always wanted to play [in college],” Bettis said. “Being in that spot would definitely just be, like, the highlight of my life.”
Addressing a crowd of classmates, teammates and teachers at her signing day gathering, Bettis recalled her first conversation with Blaze head coach Josh Wastvedt. A couple of years after her mom signed up a begrudging Bettis for Burnsville’s in-house program, Wastvedt spotted Bettis at an open gym and was shocked to learn she was just 13, hitting as powerfully and well-placed as most varsity players.
“I just knew she liked to play volleyball, and she was good,” said her dad, Kenneth. “We had no clue [of the extent] until the people started filling the stands and chanting her name as an eighth-grader.”
For good reason. Bettis has provided the brunt of the Blaze’s offensive attack, bringing a powerful swing and well-placed attacks to a program that had just two wins in 2015 but has more recently fought to reach .500 in the tough South Suburban Conference and clinch a state berth, in 2022.
Burnsville went 12-19 this season and reached the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinals.
Bettis’ career 1,611 kills, 721 digs, 115 blocks and 93 aces helped her become one of five finalists for Ms. Baden, awarded to the top senior volleyball player in the state, and make the Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota team.
For Bettis, remembering what she was like as an eighth-grader isn’t terribly difficult. As a senior, she could look at her younger sister, Kaliyah — the only eighth-grader on this year’s Blaze varsity roster — and see parts of herself.
“Starting young, you’re very nervous,” said Bettis, who began as a middle hitter for Burnsville, learning to hit around the conference’s big block. “I was kind of taken under wing by seniors, for sure, and they appreciated what I had. They respected me.”
Early in high school, she had jumped to the elite Northern Lights volleyball club with the hope of playing her sport in college, like her older brother, Khalif, who plays basketball at North Dakota State.
When Bettis visited Iowa State, she was looking for something similar to Burnsville’s “very tight program.”
“I always wanted to play at a high level, either Big Ten or Big 12,” Bettis said. “But also: What’s the record? Who’s playing? Are they inclusive?”
The Cyclones were her first official visit, with other colleges scheduled to follow. But three hours south in Ames, she found welcoming coaches and a mentor in 5-8 outside hitter Maya Duckworth, “the happiest person on earth,” said Bettis, who, like Duckworth, has dealt with injuries.
No further official visits needed. Bettis verbally committed in August of her junior year and plans to study kinesiology at Iowa State.
“They have a really amazing coaching staff,” said Bettis’ mom, Crystal. “And they have a really diverse coaching staff. They have women, men, people of color. … They got to know Mesaiya. That was a big thing. They wanted to know Mesaiya the person.”
The Cyclones are an injury-riddled 9-13 this season. Otherwise, since head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch took over the program in 2005 they have had 16 NCAA tournament appearances and finished with a winning record in every season but one.
She earned the opportunity, Bettis’ high school coach indicated.
“Everybody contributes [at Burnsville], but offensively, obviously, we really go to her,” Wastvedt said. “I’m excited for her to get some weight off her back … and to just be able to enjoy it.”
